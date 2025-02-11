Filis called into Ireland squad for the first time

Carla Ward has revealed she's spoken to Irish midfielder Denise O'Sullivan about her recent criticism of the FAI.

The new Republic of Ireland senior head coach announced her first squad ahead of the Women's Nations League.

O'Sullivan has been critical of how the FAI dismissed former assistant coach Colin Healy.

Advertisement

Ward wouldn't comment on a situation that occurred before her appointment but did clear the air with the player

Charlton Athletic midfielder Melisa Filis has been called into the squad for the first time.

The 22-year-old is part of Ward's selection for the Nations League matches with Turkey and Slovenia.

Advertisement

Louise Quinn and Lily Agg are among the players to miss out through injury.