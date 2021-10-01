Fifita poised to make Connacht debut tonight

Leva Fifita is poised to make his Connacht debut tonight.
The powerful lock is among the replacements for the United Rugby Championship clash with the Bulls.
There's a 7.35 start at the Sportsground.
Advertisement
Leva Fifita is poised to make his Connacht debut tonight.
The powerful lock is among the replacements for the United Rugby Championship clash with the Bulls.
There's a 7.35 start at the Sportsground.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus