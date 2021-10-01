Advertisement
Sport

Fifita poised to make Connacht debut tonight

Oct 1, 2021 07:10 By radiokerrysport
Leva Fifita is poised to make his Connacht debut tonight.

The powerful lock is among the replacements for the United Rugby Championship clash with the Bulls.

There's a 7.35 start at the Sportsground.

