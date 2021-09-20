FIFA to host online summit about biennial World Cup

FIFA is to host an online summit with football associations around the globe a week on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a biennial World Cup.

The sport's governing body says it has begun a "new phase of consultation" around the international match calendar.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's behind FIFA's proposal to hold the tournament every two years.

Advertisement

UEFA are against it and today, the body which represents 200-thousand European coaches says it's an "unsuitable" proposal.

===

There's a key clash in the race for European places in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Advertisement

Fourth place Derry City make the trip to a Bohemians team just one point behind them in fifth.

The Candystripes are without suspended trio Joe Thomson, Danny Lafferty and McJannett while Ali Coote is an injury doubt for Bohs.

Kick-off at Dalymount Park is at a quarter-to-eight.

Advertisement

===

James Rodriguez is in talks with a club in Qatar about a move from Everton.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is yet to play since Rafael Benitez took charge in the summer - and it's reported he's on wages of around 200-thousand-pounds a week.

Advertisement

Rodriguez was close to joining Porto in the transfer window, but a deal couldn't be agreed.