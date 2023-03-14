Advertisement
Sport

FIFA set to approve expanded World Cup format for 2026

Mar 14, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrysport
FIFA is set to approve an expanded World Cup format for the 2026 tournament.

Under the new rules, a total of 48 countries will qualify for the finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The tournament will feature 12 groups of four teams - with the top two, along with the eight best third-placed teams, advancing to the knockout stage.

It's understood the new format will be approved at a meeting of FIFA's governing council in Rwanda later.

A 24-year-old man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney online last October has been banned from every football stadium in the UK for three years.

Antonio Neill has also been handed a four month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Northumbria Police have called it a "landmark ruling", with the order being the first of its kind under new legislation which came into force last year.

