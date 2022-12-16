FIFA confirm 32-team Club World Cup & Women's Club World Cup

Gianni Infantino has confirmed a 32-team Club World Cup will go ahead in 2025.

The FIFA President has also revealed plans for a Women's Club World Cup.

Infantino was speaking in Qatar ahead of Sunday's World Cup final between France and Argentina.

Chelsea need just a point away to Albanian side Vllaznia this evening to qualify for the quarter finals of the Women's Champions League

The WSL champions have already beaten tonight's opponents 8-nil earlier in the campaign - kick off is 5.45.

England international Beth Mead has agreed a new contract with Arsenal.

The Euro 2022 winner - who's currently out with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament - has lifted the top flight title and won the League Cup during her time in north London.