FIFA is being sued by the major European leagues, and players’ union FIFPRO, for "abuse of dominance" in the game.

They say they’re filing a complaint to protect the welfare of professionals, with the international calendar "beyond saturation".

In May, FIFA rejected suggestions that it didn't consult over plans to host a 32-team Club World Cup in 2025.

The game's world governing body also accused some leagues of hypocrisy by sending their players on global pre-season tours.