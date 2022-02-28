FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian teams

FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian teams from their competitions.

The decision follows an I-O-C resolution to bar all athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing in international sport.

It means Russia will not be able to play in next month's World Cup playoffs.

Advertisement

The Russian women's team will be excluded from this summer's European Championships, and Spartak Moscow will be out of the Europa League.

UEFA has also cancelled its sponsorship deal with Russian energy firm Gazprom, worth 40-million euro a season.

Earlier today, the FAI said that no Republic of Ireland team will play Russia until further notice.