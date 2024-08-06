Advertisement
Sport

Fermanagh star wins Golden Boot award

Aug 6, 2024 13:28 By radiokerrysport



Fermanagh star Eimear Smyth has claimed the ZuCar Golden Boot award for 2024 – the prize on offer for the leading scorer in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships.

Smyth incredible tally of 8-48 (72 points) was 39 points clear of her nearest challenger, Louth’s Kate Flood.

Smyth (23), from the Derrygonnelly Harps club, capped an incredible season by winning her third TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship medal at Croke Park last Sunday.

Fermanagh defeated Louth by 1-11 to 0-12 to land the West County Hotel Cup and also secure Intermediate Championship football next year.

And Smyth accounted for 1-9 of the Erne County’s winning tally – a display that earned her the Player of the Match award.

Smyth will receive her award in the coming weeks, along with the winner of the 2024 ZuCar Golden boot award, which will acknowledge goalkeeping excellence during the TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

Details on how you can vote for your ZuCar Golden Glove winner will be revealed soon.

ZuCar Golden Boot – Final Leaderboard
1. Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh) – 8-48 (72)
2. Kate Flood (Louth) – 4-21 (33)
3. Ailbhe Clancy (Leitrim) – 5-16 (31)
4. Olivia Divilly (Galway) – 3-20 (29)
5. Róisín Leonard (Galway) – 4-16 (28)




