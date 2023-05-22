Ferguson says Europe is what Brighton deserve

Evan Ferguson says European qualification is what Brighton deserve.

The Republic of Ireland international scored twice in their 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League yesterday.

The result confirms Brighton's place in Europe next season - and Ferguson says they're looking forward to the opportunity



Manchester City lifted the trophy after their 1-nil win over Chelsea.

Leeds remain the bottom three with just a game to go after their 3-1 defeat to West Ham.

There's one match tonight, with Newcastle at home to Leicester from 8pm.