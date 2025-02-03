Ferguson loan move to West Ham confirmed

Evan Ferguson's loan move to West Ham from Brighton has been confirmed.
The Republic of Ireland striker had been linked with several clubs this month.
He will now be reunited with former boss Graham Potter in London.
