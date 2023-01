18 year old Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson produced another goal on his first Premier League start for Brighton.

They piled the pressure on Everton manager Frank Lampard with a 4-1 victory last night at Goodison Park.

Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder Andrew Moran also made his Premier League debut for Brighton as a second half substitute.

And after the win, Ferguson told SKY he feels able for the challenge at this level.