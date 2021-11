Brian Fenton says the Dublin football panel were 'completely wrong' to breach COVID restrictions earlier this year.

The Leinster champions' manager Dessie Farrell was banned for 12-weeks following the early morning training session at Innisfails G-A-A club in April.

Dublin surrendered their All-Ireland title after a loss to Mayo in the semi-finals and Fenton says they felt the impact of Farrell's suspension.