Brian Fenton has called time on his intercounty career, according to the Irish Times.

The Dublin midfielder, widely considered as one of the best players to have played the game, won 7 All Ireland titles in ten seasons, along with 10 Leinster titles.

The 31 year old was also named player of the year twice, and won six All-Star awards.

Fenton's decision to retire comes hot on the heels of James McCarthy stepping away from the Dublin panel two weeks ago.