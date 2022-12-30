Fekitoa back in Munster centre for Ulster clash

Malikai Fekitoa is back in the Munster centre for their game with Ulster on New Year’s Day.

His return is one of six changes from their narrow defeat to Leinster.

Ulster are able to recall Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Billy Burns.

===

Jonathan Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park are to start together for the first time this season when Leinster welcome Connacht to the RDS on Sunday.

Leo Cullen has made thirteen changes to his side, with only Jordan Larmour and Ryan Baird retained from the win over Munster.

Connacht travel to Dublin without Ireland internationals Mack Hansen, Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham.

===

Tonight, Murrayfield is the venue for Edinburgh’s meeting with Glasgow Warriors.