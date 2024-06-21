Féile set to take place this weekend

Over 200 club sides will gather in county Mayo this weekend for the John West GAA Féile na nGael Camogie Finals 2024.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Camogie in the competition and Kerry will be represented by three clubs.
Cillard, Killarney, and Tralee Parnells will all travel to Mayo for the competition to represent the Kingdom.
Saturday June 22nd 2024
Cillard
11.40am Eire Óg Greystones
1.00pm Castlebar Mitchels
2.20pm New York
Killarney
Tralee Parnells
11am Gusserane
12.20pm St Anne’s
1.40pm Crossmaglen