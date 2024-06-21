Advertisement
Sport

Féile set to take place this weekend

Jun 21, 2024 16:23 By radiokerrysport
Féile set to take place this weekend
Share this article

Over 200 club sides will gather in county Mayo this weekend for the John West GAA Féile na nGael Camogie Finals 2024.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Camogie in the competition and Kerry will be represented by three clubs.

Cillard, Killarney, and Tralee Parnells will all travel to Mayo for the competition to represent the Kingdom.

Advertisement

Saturday June 22nd 2024

Cillard

11.40am Eire Óg Greystones

Advertisement

1.00pm Castlebar Mitchels

2.20pm New York

Advertisement

Killarney

Tralee Parnells

11am Gusserane

Advertisement

12.20pm St Anne’s

1.40pm Crossmaglen

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cryan wins Ireland’s first ever European Championship diving medal
Advertisement
Hill back in Belgrade pool this hour for Euros semi-final
Everton owner enters period of exclusivity over potential sale.
Advertisement

Recommended

Cryan wins Ireland’s first ever European Championship diving medal
Hill back in Belgrade pool this hour for Euros semi-final
Peter McVerry Trust spent almost €400k on Kerry house intended for family of former CEO's friend
Everton owner enters period of exclusivity over potential sale.
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus