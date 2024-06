Cillard

Cillard 3-6 Eire Og Greystones 0-0

Cillard 0-6 Castlebar Mitchels 0-1

Cillard 2-10 New York 0-0

They advance to the Cup Semi-Final vs Inniskeen

Tralee Parnells

Tralee Parnells 1-6 Gusserane 1-1

Tralee Parnells 4-7 St Annes 0-2

Tralee Parnells 1-6 Crossmaglen 0-3

They advance to the Cup Semi-Final.

Killarney

Killarney 0-1 Tuairin 6-5

Killarney 0-2 Padraig Pearses 4-2

Killarney 0-4 Drumgoon 0-1

They advance to the Shield Semi-final.