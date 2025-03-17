February Squash Finals review

Club juniors are continuing in their rise through the ranks as four juniors played in the February Semi-Finals, with two of this skilful bunch reaching the February Final sponsored by Keith Cronin of Torc Engineering, also one of our Junior Coaches. Junior Klara Truchan was first up against newcomer Ferghal Dunne with Ferghal taking the first match for Team Tim O’Leary against Team Mike P. O’Donoghue.

Stephen Moore and Kevin Keane, two great club players ebbed and flowed, at 2 games all Stephen was looking like the winner but Kevin had other ideas and won out to bring Team Mike P to 1-1 with Team Tim. Next on were team captains Tim O’Leary and Mike P O’Donoghue, with each game close but Tim the victor at 3-0. Pressure was on Team Mike P who needed a good showing from his vice Captain Ruairí Counihan who was up next against Oskar Przyborski. Oskar went to game point in the first game but the determination from Ruairí brought the first game score 14-12 to Ruairí who then got confidence from the comeback and won out 3-0 for team Mike P.

All square, with two each, and the final match of the night proved to be the decider. Closing out the night was Junior Noah Counihan against club stalwart Eamonn Bowler. What a contest, with young Noah battling hard in the first game, but Eamonn kept the rallies going and saw out an early 1 nil lead. Noah was determined to make a game of it and got his bearings to make it 1 a piece. The third game was tit for tat with some great squash on show, but Eamonn’s experience got him a 2 1 lead. Noah went ahead In the third but Eamonn did not want a five steer and turned the leg around to win 3 1 to take it for Team Mike P.

The club are thrilled that for this many juniors to make the semis and the finals shows the club will have a great future. Well done to Áine, Éabha, Klara and Noah, and thanks to Torc Engineering for their generous sponsorship once again. Next month is the annual Maurice O'Donoghue Cup, a knockout competition, and kindly sponsored By Tim O’Leary of BSPM Energy. The squash club is always open to new members - do make sure to get involved as it’s great exercise, social and always good fun.