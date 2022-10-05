Feale Rangers Excited About Austin Stacks Co Championship Encounter

The countdown is continuing ahead of this weekend's double-double-header of Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Quarter Finals.

The Feale Rangers Captain, Bryan Sweeney says the new group format has given an opportunity for players on divisional sides to gel.

Advertisement

Feale Rangers versus Austin Stacks gets underway at 5.30 on Saturday in Austin Stack Park.

It will be live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Kellihers Hardware, Rock St., Tralee.

That match will be followed by Dr. Crokes v Dingle, throw-in will be at 7.30 and is live with thanks to MD O’Sheas Killarney.

Advertisement

Sunday's Fitzgerald Stadium double-header will see Mid Kerry against Templenoe at 1 followed by a 2.45 throw in for East Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks.

Radio Kerry's commentary of that game will be sponsored by Topline McCarthys.