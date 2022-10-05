Advertisement
Sport

Feale Rangers Excited About Austin Stacks Co Championship Encounter

Oct 5, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Feale Rangers Excited About Austin Stacks Co Championship Encounter Feale Rangers Excited About Austin Stacks Co Championship Encounter
Share this article

The countdown is continuing ahead of this weekend's double-double-header of Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Quarter Finals.

The Feale Rangers Captain, Bryan Sweeney says the new group format has given an opportunity for players on divisional sides to gel.

Advertisement

Feale Rangers versus Austin Stacks gets underway at 5.30 on Saturday in Austin Stack Park.

It will be live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Kellihers Hardware, Rock St., Tralee.

That match will be followed by Dr. Crokes v Dingle, throw-in will be at 7.30 and is live with thanks to MD O’Sheas Killarney.

Advertisement

Sunday's Fitzgerald Stadium double-header will see Mid Kerry against Templenoe at 1 followed by a 2.45 throw in for East Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks.

Radio Kerry's commentary of that game will be sponsored by Topline McCarthys.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus