Feale Rangers and Dingle are the first two sides into the semi-finals of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

Feale Rangers beat Austin Stacks 1-12 to 12 points after extra time while Dingle defeated Dr.Crokes 1-18 to 11 points.

The semi-final line-up will be completed today.

Advertisement

This afternoon’s last 8 ties go ahead in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Mid Kerry and Templenoe clash at 1, followed at 2.45 by East Kerry against Kenmare Shamrocks.