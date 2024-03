The Ireland team to play England in this weekend's Six Nations clash at Twickenham will be named at 2pm.

It remains to be seen whether Hugo Keenan will be included in the side, after he returned to training following a knee injury.

Advertisement

Garry Ringrose is also back in contention after his shoulder problem.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Scotland scrum-half George Horne's been handed a surprise start for their meeting with Italy.

Regular number nine Ben White's been rested for the trip to Rome.