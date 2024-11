Sam Prendergast has retained his place at out-half for Saturday's autumn series clash against Australia.

He gets the start ahead of Munsters Jack Crowley who is named on the bench.

Also on the bench is Leinster prop Cian Healy, who is set to earn a record-breaking 134th cap after equalling Brian O'Driscoll's record in the Argentina game.

Andy Farrell believes the Leinster outhalf has earned the number 10 shirt…

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is in charge of Australia.