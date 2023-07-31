Advertisement
Farrell has full squad from which to choose for first World Cup warm-up

Jul 31, 2023 16:51 By radiokerrysport
Andy Farrell has a full squad of 41 from which to choose for their first World Cup warm-up game.

Ireland welcome Italy to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

A fortnight later, England are due to visit Lansdowne Road.

