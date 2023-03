Despite the bruising nature of last week’s win over Scotland, Andy Farrell’s set to keep changes to his Ireland team to a minimum.

Robbie Henshaw is poised to replace Garry Ringrose and, as he did at Murrayfield, Ryan Baird will come in for Iain Henderson.

Farrell names his team for the Grand Slam decider with England this afternoon.

His son, Owen, is touted for an England recall at out-half.