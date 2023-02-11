Advertisement
Sport

Farrell aware of the challenges the French pose, Scotland aim to make themselves contenders

Feb 11, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he is fully aware of the challenges France will pose for his side.

The Men in Green take on Les Blues in a massive Six Nations encounter at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Despite a tight victory over Italy last weekend, Farrell says that this French side cannot be underestimated.

Kick-off is at a quarter past 2.

Today’s other game sees Wales look to atone for that Cardiff defeat as they take on Scotland at Murrayfield.

Scotland hope to make a case for being genuine rugby union Six Nations title contenders.

Gregor Townsend's side started their campaign with victory over England at Twickenham last weekend.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland's reacted to their opening defeat to Ireland by dropping some big names - including Alun Wyn Jones.

It's a quarter to 5 start in Edinburgh.

