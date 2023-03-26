Farranfore Maine Valley AC boys u15 relay team win gold

Farranfore Maine Valley AC boys under 15yrs relay team won gold at the first

day of the national indoor juveniles championships in Athlone.

In the final some slick baton changes saw Kevin ó Shea, Conor McCarthy,

Isaac Vickers and Ryan Vickers victorious in the 4 x 200 metres relay.

In the boys u19 4 x200m relay it took a national record run for Ratoath AC

in 1.31.02 to beat the Killarney valley team in 1.31.51 in a very close

race.

Team: Tagdh Galvin , Oisín Lynch, Cian O’Brien, Jason O’Reilly, Oisín O’Regan.

4 of this crew are under age again next year.