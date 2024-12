The 63rd Annual Kerry Airport Farranfore-Maine Valley 5K run goes ahead today.

It’s along the same route, starting on the R561 Farranfore-Firies road.

The start & finish is at the Kerry Mill in Farranfore, running close to the cross-roads in Firies and returning via the same route.

The 5K race starts at 11 o’clock.

There is also a 2K children’s run at 10.20.