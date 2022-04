Fakir D'Oudairies has won The Marsh Chase, the feature on day two of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

The odds-on favourite is the first horse since Voy Por Ustedes in 2009 to win the race in successive years.

Three reserves have taken spots in tomorrow's Grand National.

Commodore, School Boy Hours and Romain De Senam have been given the final places in the 40 horse field.

Easysland, Phoenix Way and Lord Du Mesnil were pulled out ahead of the Aintree deadline.