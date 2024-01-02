Advertisement
Sport

Fakenham off due to safety concerns

Jan 2, 2024 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Fakenham off due to safety concerns
Todays racing programm has been somewhat limited.

There were no meetings at home.

Fackenham was abandoned due to safety concerns regarding ambulances at the venue.

Racing did go ahead at Ayr and Wolverhampton.

