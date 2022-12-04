Advertisement
Sport

Fairyhouse feature goes to mount of Kerry jockey

Dec 4, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Honeysuckle's career long unbeaten run has come to an end.

Her and Rachael Blackmore could only mange third in the Hatton's Grade Hurdle at Fairyhouse this afternoon.

The star mare came into the race with 16 wins from 16 races.

Jack Kennedy guided 'Teahupoo' to victory for Gordon Elliott after going off at a starting price of 20-to-1.

WillIe Mullins' 'Klassical Dream' was second under Paul Townend.

Earlier on 11-to-2 chance 'Marine Nationale' won the Grade One Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Michael O'Sullivan was on board for trainer Barry Connell.

