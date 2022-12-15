Advertisement
FAI Yet To Comment On Vera Pauw Report

Dec 15, 2022 13:12 By brendan
The FAI are yet to comment on a damning report into Vera Pauw’s conduct while head coach at Houston Dash.

A wider investigation into misconduct in the NWSL included claims the current Republic of Ireland head coach 'shamed players for their weight'.

Investigators found that Pauw attempted to 'exert excessive control over their eating habits'.

Pauw refused to cooperate in an interview with investigators, but provided a written denial of allegations she suspected would be made against her.

Pauw was in charge at Houston Dash in 2018.

