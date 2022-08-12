Advertisement
FAI recommends water breaks for all of this weekend’s fixtures

Aug 12, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrysport
The FAI has recommended water breaks for all of this weekend’s fixtures, from League of Ireland down to the grassroots.

The breaks will be at the discretion of referees, but will likely take place midway through each half.

