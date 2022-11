The FAI are facing questions as to how last night’s First Division playoff was allowed to be played at Markets Field.

The stand housing Waterford fans was evacuated over safety concerns during the first half.

Some fans had flagged the structural issues on their last visit there just last week.

Waterford beat Galway United by 3-goals to nil last night, and they’ll play UCD for a place in next season’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division.