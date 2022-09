There are two semi final spots up for grabs in the FAI Cup this afternoon.

It's a meeting of the league's top two at the Brandywell as Derry City play host to Shamrock Rovers from 5pm.

Before that, it's a Dublin Derby at Tolka Park where Shelbourne take on Bohemians at 2pm.

Advertisement

The winners of those games will join Waterford and Treaty United in the final four.