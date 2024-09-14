FAI Cup Semi-Final spot up for grabs between Derry and Shelbourne

Here at home, the League of Ireland Premier Division title challenge is set aside for a place in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup this evening.

Derry City welcome Shelbourne to the Ryan McBride Brandywell from a quarter to 6.

The draw for the last 4 will take place following tonight's game with Wexford, Bohemians and Drogheda United all awaiting their fates.

With league leaders Shelbourne not in action this weekend, Athlone Town and Galway United could take advantage in the Women's Premier Division today.

Galway are away to DLR Waves and lead 3-0 at half time.

A win would move them level on points with Shels.

Three points for Athlone at Treaty United will see them leapfrog the Reds into top spot - that game at Markets Field is underway at 7:35.

They're just underway in Tallaght with Shamrock Rovers playing Sligo Rovers

Later, Cork City face Wexford

And Peamount take on Bohemians.