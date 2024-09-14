Advertisement
Sport

FAI Cup Semi-Final spot up for grabs between Derry and Shelbourne

Sep 14, 2024 16:31 By radiokerrysport
FAI Cup Semi-Final spot up for grabs between Derry and Shelbourne
Share this article

Here at home, the League of Ireland Premier Division title challenge is set aside for a place in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup this evening.

Derry City welcome Shelbourne to the Ryan McBride Brandywell from a quarter to 6.

The draw for the last 4 will take place following tonight's game with Wexford, Bohemians and Drogheda United all awaiting their fates.

Advertisement

---------------------------------------

With league leaders Shelbourne not in action this weekend, Athlone Town and Galway United could take advantage in the Women's Premier Division today.

Galway are away to DLR Waves and lead 3-0 at half time.

Advertisement

A win would move them level on points with Shels.

Three points for Athlone at Treaty United will see them leapfrog the Reds into top spot - that game at Markets Field is underway at 7:35.

They're just underway in Tallaght with Shamrock Rovers playing Sligo Rovers

Advertisement

Later, Cork City face Wexford

And Peamount take on Bohemians.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

GAA seeks meeting regarding Casement Park
Advertisement
Ireland convincing victors over Australia
Leclerc with pole position for Azerbaijan GP
Advertisement

Recommended

Green Party rep says Black Valley fibre broadband connection is important step for the area
GAA seeks meeting regarding Casement Park
Ireland convincing victors over Australia
Leclerc with pole position for Azerbaijan GP
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus