FAI Cup quarter-final weekend begins tonight, with two First Division sides looking to topple Premier Division opposition.

Waterford welcome twelve-time Cup winners Dundalk to the RSC.

While Treaty United entertain UCD.

Advertisement

Cork City can end their two-year sabbatical in the First Division tonight.

A win away to Galway United will secure promotion for the Leesiders.

And the bottom two meet at St. Colman's Park, with Cobh Ramblers up against Athlone Town.