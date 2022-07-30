FAI Cup goes according to plan

There was little romance to be had on the opening night of FAI Cup action.

Daniel Cleary scored on his Shamrock Rovers debut in a 4-nil win over Bangor Celtic.

Buncrana club Cockhill Celtic went down 3-nil away to UCD.

Advertisement

While Dean George netted a hat-trick as Treaty United thrashed Usher Celtic 5-nil at Markets Field.

Dean Williams scored twice as Drogheda United won 5-1 at home to Athlone.

Dundalk scored four without reply at home to Longford Town.

Advertisement

Recent signings Josh Kerr and Declan McDaid both found the net in Bohemians’ 3-1 win away to Finn Harps.

Sean Boyd scored twice as Shelbourne won 3-nil at Bray.

But Maynooth University Town will be in the second round draw following their 2-1 defeat of Villa F-C.

Advertisement

Two more ties need deciding this evening, including a David versus Goliath encounter at the Brandywell.

Derry City play host to Oliver Bond FC, who were only established five years ago.

Kick-off there is at 5.

Advertisement

And there’s a 6.30 start to the all-Leinster Senior League clash of Lucan United and Killester-Donnycarney.

====

Shelbourne hold an eight-point lead at the top of the Women’s National League ahead of their trip to Sligo this evening.

Advertisement

Before that, Wexford Youths will hope to narrow the gap to five when they go to Treaty United.

Fourth plays fifth as Peamount take on Galway.

Elsewhere, third placed Athlone host DLR Waves, and Bohemians play Cork City.