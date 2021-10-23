Advertisement
FAI Cup final will be a Dublin derby

Oct 23, 2021 09:10 By radiokerrysport
FAI Cup final will be a Dublin derby
This year’s FAI Cup final will be a Dublin derby.

Bohemians booked a first Cup final place in thirteen years with a late 1-nil victory at home to nine-man Waterford.

While St. Pat’s deposed the holders Dundalk with a 3-1 win at Richmond Park.

The Aviva Stadium hosts the final on November 28th.

===

Shamrock Rovers can move to within one win of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title this evening.

They’re away to the already-relegated Longford.

And there’s a north-west derby at Ballybofey where Finn Harps entertain Sligo.

