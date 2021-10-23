This year’s FAI Cup final will be a Dublin derby.
Bohemians booked a first Cup final place in thirteen years with a late 1-nil victory at home to nine-man Waterford.
While St. Pat’s deposed the holders Dundalk with a 3-1 win at Richmond Park.
The Aviva Stadium hosts the final on November 28th.
Shamrock Rovers can move to within one win of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title this evening.
They’re away to the already-relegated Longford.
And there’s a north-west derby at Ballybofey where Finn Harps entertain Sligo.