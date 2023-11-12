FAI Cup Final down for decision today

The FAI Cup final is set to be a 48 thousand sellout at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

Dublin rivals St Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians clash in the showpiece event with kick off at 3pm.

These sides met in the decider in 2021 when Robbie Benson scored the crucial penalty in the shootout to win the cup for the Saints.

Former Pats manager Brian Kerr is expecting another classic this afternoon

Damien Duff will be an interested spectator this afternoon.

His Shelbourne side will head to Europe next season if St Pats repeat their 2021 heroics.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has signed a contract extension to stay with the club.

The 27 year old has signed what's understood to be a long term deal at the four in a row Premier Division champions.

The former Ireland international had been subject to transfer bids from the MLS but has chosen to stay in Tallaght after an injury plagued season.

Treaty United have announced the departure of their women's head coach Alban Hysa.

The ex underage coach at Peamount United was appointed last December following the resignation of previous boss Don O'Riordan.

Hysa lead the Limerick outfit to a 10th placed finish in the Women's Premier Division after a final day loss to Bohemians.

Treaty have thanked Hysa for his "immense" contribution and say they are in the process of looking for a new manager for the 2024 season.