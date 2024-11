Over 40 thousand football fans are expected to descend on the Aviva Stadium this afternoon for the FAI Cup Final.

Derry City face Drogheda United in the first decider not to feature a Dublin team since 2018.

The Candystripes are looking for their second cup win in three years while Drogs haven't tasted success in the final since 2005.

Kick off in Lansdowne Road is at 3pm.