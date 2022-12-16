Advertisement
Sport

FAI board members to meet with Vera Pauw today

Dec 16, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrysport
FAI board members to meet with Vera Pauw today FAI board members to meet with Vera Pauw today
Share this article

FAI board members are to meet with Vera Pauw today.

It follows the naming of the Republic of Ireland women's head coach in a wide-ranging report into coaching misconduct in the United States.

Pauw was in charge at Houston Dash in 2018.

Advertisement

Last night the FAI said Pauw retains their support in the wake of the allegations levelled against her.

Meanwhile, a vote to ratify the appointment of directors at the FAI's AGM had to be deferred as delegates were unable to cast their votes using the online system.

It was also revealed that the association's forthcoming kit deal will be the biggest ever commercial sponsorship in FAI history.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus