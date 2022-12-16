FAI board members to meet with Vera Pauw today

FAI board members are to meet with Vera Pauw today.

It follows the naming of the Republic of Ireland women's head coach in a wide-ranging report into coaching misconduct in the United States.

Pauw was in charge at Houston Dash in 2018.

Last night the FAI said Pauw retains their support in the wake of the allegations levelled against her.

Meanwhile, a vote to ratify the appointment of directors at the FAI's AGM had to be deferred as delegates were unable to cast their votes using the online system.

It was also revealed that the association's forthcoming kit deal will be the biggest ever commercial sponsorship in FAI history.