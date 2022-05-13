Fabinho fit for the Champions League final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Fabinho will definitely be ready for the Champions League final.
The Brazilian midfielder has been ruled out of tomorrow's FA Cup final against Chelsea with a hamstring injury.
