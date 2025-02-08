FA Cup Round 4 continues today

Holders Manchester United avoided a fourth round exit in the FA Cup last night.

They came from behind to beat Leicester City by two goals to one at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire scored the winner in the 93rd minute.

Advertisement

==

The fourth round action continues today, with Manchester City away to Leyton Orient from 12.15.

At the same time, Championship leaders Leeds United take on Millwall at Elland Road.

Advertisement

From 3, Coventry play Ipswich Town, Preston North End face Wycombe Wanderers and Stoke City play Cardiff.

Elsewhere, it's Southampton versus Burnley, Everton against Bournemouth and Wigan Athletic at home to Fulham.

There's a 5.45 start for Birmingham City's clash with Newcastle, while at 8 Brighton host Chelsea.

Advertisement

In the Scottish Cup, Celtic play Raith Rovers from half five at Parkhead.