Formula One race director Niels Wittich has stepped down and been replaced by Portuguese race official Rui Marques.

The German had been in the role since towards the end of the 2022 season, while his replacement will take over from the upcoming event in Las Vegas, which starts next week.

The position includes deciding if the safety car or virtual safety car needs to be deployed as well as speaking to drivers concerning any on-track worries over a grand prix weekend.