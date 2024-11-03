Extra time win for Abbeydorney

Abbeydorney won their AIB Munster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Quarter Final against Brickey Rangers in dramatic circumstances.

An Oisin Maunsell point at the very end of extra time saw them progress by 25 points to 24.

Abbeydorney conceded 3 of the first 4 points in the opening 5 minutes. After Brickey pointed again Oisin Maunsell put over to bring Abbeydorney within 2 at 4 points to 2. It was 8 points to 4 in favour of the Waterford side after 16 minutes. When Michael O'Leary scored his third point of the day it was 9 points to 6 after 20 minutes. Abbeydorney had the next two points, David Egan and Jack Sheehan on target, to make it a 1 point game after 23 minutes; 0-9 to 0-8. The sides then swapped points again. A Michael O'Leary score at the end of the period ensured parity at the break at 10 points apiece.

After Brickey went a point in front Abbeydorney hit back, scores from Oisin Maunsell and Michael O'Leary giving them the lead for the first time. 3 minutes into the hald Jack Sheehan doubled the Abbeydorney advantage to 13 points to 11. Callum O'Sullivan then made it 14 to 11. It was 15 to 13 in the 8th minute of the period. 3 minutes later it was 15 all. It was a nip n tuck affair, Michael Slattery giving Abbeydorney the advantage after 47 minutes at 17 points to 16. Brickey hit back to go ahead but neither side could get significantly clear. It was 18 points each after 54 minutes. Michael O'Leary then pointed Abbeydorney in front but it was level again 4 minutes from time. A Michael O'Leary free in the final minute of regulation time had the Kerry champions in front once more. Yet again it became a drawn game as Brickey pointed to make it 20 apiece. Extra time was necessary in a bid to find the winner.

Brickey had the first say of extra time but Oisin Maunsell levelled for Abbeydorney. Brickey made it 22 points to 21 but again Abbeydorney hit back, Michael O'Leary pointing this time. The sides could not be separated come half time in extra time as it stood at 22 all.

Oisin Maunsell had the ball in the Brickey net early in the second period but that was disallowed due to square ball. Midway through the second period Brickey nudged a point in front. Another Abbeydorney equaliser followed, Oisin Maunsell 4 minutes from time making it 23 points each. Inside the final 3 minutes Brickey went a point in front once more. With time almost up Michael O'Leary brought Abbeydorney level again. Oisin Maunsell was the point scoring hero at the very end.

Abbeydorney's Oisin Maunsell

Abbeydorney's Brendan O'Leary

Abbeydorney's Niall O'Connell

Next up for Abbeydorney is a November 17th meeting with Cashel King Cormacs, who defeated Newcastlewest 0-20 to 2-13.