Sport

Extra-time goal sends Rovers through in FAI Cup

Aug 29, 2022 07:08 By radiokerrysport
Extra-time goal sends Rovers through in FAI Cup
Andy Lyons' goal in extra-time helped Shamrock Rovers beat Drogheda United in the FAI Cup last night.

The Hoops were 2-1 winners at Head in the Game Park to progress to the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last eight takes place tomorrow.

There are three games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Second-placed Dundalk go to Sligo Rovers, while Bohemians host St Pat's in a Dublin derby.

Shelbourne welcome Derry City to Tolka Park, with all three games underway from 7.45.

