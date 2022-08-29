Extra-time goal sends Rovers through in FAI Cup

Andy Lyons' goal in extra-time helped Shamrock Rovers beat Drogheda United in the FAI Cup last night.

The Hoops were 2-1 winners at Head in the Game Park to progress to the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last eight takes place tomorrow.

There are three games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Second-placed Dundalk go to Sligo Rovers, while Bohemians host St Pat's in a Dublin derby.

Shelbourne welcome Derry City to Tolka Park, with all three games underway from 7.45.