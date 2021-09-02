Advertisement
Extra Tickets To Go On Sale For Listowel Races

Sep 2, 2021 13:09 By brendan
Listowel 9-9-18 BLACK SCORPION &amp; Kevin Brouder jump the last to win the Kerry Group Handicap Steeplechase. (Photo Healy Racing)
Listowel Races are to increase the amount of spectators for each day of this months Harvest festival.

Following the recent announcement of easing of restrictions, Listowel Races are now allowed a bigger number of spectators on the grounds.

Speaking on this morning’s Kerry Today, Chariman of Listowel Race Company Pat Healy announced there will be an increase from 500 to 2,000 racegoers per day.

Listowel Races will hold their September meeting from the 19th to 25th, Mr Healy outlined the different measures they will have in place for a safe and enjoyable outing.

While the initial 500 tickets per day sold out yesterday, the additional 1500 tickets per day will go on sale tomorrow morning on ListowelRaces.ie

