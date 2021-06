Preparations are continuing this afternoon in Listowel ahead of the 3-day meeting over the bank holiday weekend.

There has been an extra race added to tomorrow’s flat card at the North Kerry venue, which will get underway at 1:15, with the extra race being the final race of the day at 5:10

Pat Healy from Listowel racecourse says preparations have been going well and the going could change by lunchtime tomorrow.