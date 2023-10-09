Advertisement
Extent of Irish injuries to become become clearer today

Oct 9, 2023 07:38 By radiokerrysport
Extent of Irish injuries to become clearer today
The extent of the injuries in the Irish rugby squad will become become clearer today ahead of next Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

James Ryan has emerged as a major concern with a hand problem following Saturday's win over Scotland.

Keith Earls, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe are among the others nursing knocks.

Portugal secured their first-ever World Cup win last night.

Rodrigo Marta scored a late try to give his side a memorable 24 points to 23 win over Fiji in Pool C.

With a losing bonus point, Fiji still advance to a quarter-final meeting with England.

Elsewhere, Tonga got past Romania 45-24 in Pool B, while Argentina beat Japan by 39 points to 27 in Pool D to book their spot in the last eight.

