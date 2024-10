The extent of Ciaran Frawley’s ankle injury will be assessed by Leinster later today.

Frawley was forced off in the first-half of the Blues’ 33-12 win at Connacht in Galway in the URC on Saturday night, after suffering the issue in the build up to their second try.

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell will be hoping for a positive update on the versatile back’s fitness ahead of the squad for the November Internationals being named later this week.