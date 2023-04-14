Ex jockey named Official Ambassador for the season at Killarney

Recently retired jockey Bryan Cooper has been named Official Ambassador for the 2023 season at Killarney Races.

The news comes as preparations are well underway at Killarney Racecourse for their busy racing season, which is set to kick off from May 14. With no less than four festivals to choose from, between May and October, there is something for everyone from tickets to dining options at Ireland’s most scenic racecourse as all packages officially go live online today!

Press release from Killarney Races:

Recently retired jockey Bryan Cooper has made many media headlines of late following his shock announcement, that he was hanging up his boots at just 30 years of age. It may have been a shock to many in his retirement from race riding but the renowned young Kerry man is showing the same fortitude and resilience in the new and evolving chapter in his life as he did when race riding. In recognition of his successful riding career and the courage, honesty and grace he has shown throughout his career, Killarney Racecourse is delighted to announce Bryan Cooper as the Official Ambassador for the 2023 season at Killarney Races.

Chairman of Killarney Racecourse, Billy O’Sullivan commented, “for Killarney Races this was obvious fit. We are only too delighted to show our support of Bryan Cooper as the next chapter in his career unfolds and we are very much looking forward to working with him in the build-up to and during our four-festival season here at Killarney Races. Bryan is a fantastic young man who has shown great courage in choosing to speak out the way he has done about his reasons for retiring and he did so with such grace, it is most honourable and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

MayFest takes place from Sunday, 14th to Tuesday 16th inclusive, offering two jump cards followed by an all-flat fixture. A popular fixture with locals, this offers a great chance to let your hair down before the tourist season really kicks off in town!

JulyFest is a real highlight on the racing and social calendar that takes place from Monday 17th to Friday 21st inclusive with a mix of national hunt and flat meetings across the 5 day fixture. There is plenty of competition off the track also, as Friday 21st will host the Lee Strand Best Dressed Competitions.

AugustFest takes place from Thursday 24th to Saturday 26th inclusive. A wonderful festival to mark the last hurrah of the busy Summer season in the Kingdom. This is a great social occasion with top class racing where all the fun of a festival is guaranteed in abundance.

OctoberFest is a relatively new addition to the calendar at Killarney Races and offers patrons a more relaxed weekend festival experience on Saturday 30th of September and Sunday 1st of October.

Bryan Cooper, Ambassador of Killarney Races said “The support I have received since I announced my retirement has been incredible. The swift approach by my local track to be their official ambassador for the season was most welcomed and a very special honour indeed. I love horse-racing, I always have loved it and I always will and whatever the next chapter in my career holds this is a cracking start for which I am grateful and I can’t wait to be there on the opening day of the season on May 14th!”

There are many options available to experience the festivals at Killarney Races. From general admission tickets with ample public food and beverage offerings, free car parking and ample lawn and indoor seating options to value added group packages complete with racecards, food and beverages. Not to mention, the mouth-watering four course dining and hospitality offering available in the stunning panoramic restaurant complete with a private balcony overlooking the entire racecourse and mountainous backdrop for which Killarney Races is famous.

So come along to Killarney Races to meet Bryan and all the gang who have been working hard behind the scenes at the boutique racecourse in preparation of their opening meet next month.